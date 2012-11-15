House heavily damaged by fire in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A home was heavily damaged by a fire that began early Thursday in the 3400 block of Maher in north Toledo between Manhattan and Central.

The house is occupied, but no one was home at the time flames broke out around 4 a.m. The homeowner was at a friend's house at the time.

There are no injuries.



It did not spread to any nearby homes or buildings. Firefighters say early indication points to an electrical fire.

The home is not a total loss as it is still structurally sound. However, it did sustain significant fire and water damage.



