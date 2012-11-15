Crews investigating vacant apt. fire in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A vacant apartment building was fully engulfed in flames for much of the morning Thursday.

It happened on Eastway near West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo.

No one was inside the building and there are no injuries.

It began around 4 a.m. on the first floor. Crews fought the fire defensively, meaning they stayed outside of the building. Huge flames were coming through the roof, and the area was very smokey.

The building is triangular in shape, which made it difficult for firefighters to put out the flames. The flames did not spread to nearby buildings.

Investigators are still looking for a cause. Their first report was that it appeared suspicious, however, it has not yet been ruled as arson.

