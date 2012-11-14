North Baltimore woman accused of faking cancer set to be arraigned Friday

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH (Toledo News Now) - A North Baltimore woman accused of faking a cancer diagnosis will be arraigned in Wood County Friday.

Kimberlie Gustwiller, 38, is charged with theft from an elderly person or disabled adult, a third degree felony.

Police say she faked a second cancer diagnosis and took money, goods and services from about 10 people. Several fundraisers had been scheduled to raise money to help Gustwiller. The proceeds from those events will now go to help other community members with cancer.

"When I was younger she had a lot to do with the community, and the football team and cheerleading and things like that. And she was such a sweet person, and she always seemed like she had such a bubbly disposition and it's just really disturbing that, I mean, she could do something like that," said Melinda Dukes.

Gustwiller is currently out of jail on bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas Friday at 1 p.m.

