Work nearing completion on Ironville project in east Toledo

The overhaul continues in East Toledo at the former Chevron refinery site, where the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority aims to complete the Ironville project by November of 2013.

"We're in the final phase of the redevelopment of the Ironville site. Basically that's going to allow us to put up a building, put in additional roadway, improve the entryway, put additional rail in as well as conveyor systems to help offload ships," said Matt Sapara.

The port authority bought the 182-acre site in 2008. Roughly 70 acres are located between Front Street and the Maumee River, and that's where a $5 million state grant and a $7.5 million federal grant have been put into action.

"The private sector wasn't interested in land like this because of all of the development challenges. We've been very fortunate we've got terrific partners at the federal and state levels and they've allowed us to get to the point we're at today," said Sapara.

The port board will consider on Thursday approving a tax credit sale and a lease agreement for the operation.

"By November of 2013 we'll be completed with redevelopment of this side of the project and we'll be able to move forward and hopefully start a much larger project on the other side of the road," said Sapara.

Besides creating jobs for people who'll be unloading ships at the Ironville site, the goal is also attracting manufacturing firms to the land located on the other side of Front Street owned by the port.

