Chipotle, Tim Horton’s open along Route 20 in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two brand new businesses are now open along State Route 20 in Perrysburg Township.

A Tim Horton's and a Chipotle recently opened just off of I-75 at the former site of a Sunoco gas station. The restaurants join a Chick-Fil-A, which opened earlier this month just down the street. Residents say they are glad to see two new dining options in the area.

"It's nice because before I'd have to drive to Maumee, or before that I'd have to drive to Bowling Green and it's nice to finally have one close," said Mike Ermie. "It's really growing especially out here. I mean, none of this stuff was here 5 to10 years ago, and now it's really booming down here."

More new businesses will soon be opening in the area. The Perrysburg Planning Commission recently approved plans to build a Starbucks and a Sprint store in the same area.

