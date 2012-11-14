Owens holding toy drive for hospital children Nov. 15-Dec. 12

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Owens Community College Student Nursing Association is working to spread holiday cheer by hosting its eighth annual toy drive benefiting children staying in local hospitals. The organization is currently accepting toy donations Nov. 15 through Dec. 12.

"The Owens Findlay-area campus Student Nursing Association is proud to once again help in bringing smiles to those children who must spend their holiday in the hospital, by coordinating our annual toy drive," said Heather Franks, president of Owens' Student Nursing Association. "Something as simple as a toy can really make a difference for a child in the hospital. I encourage individuals to give back during the holiday season by donating a toy to help a child."

Donations can be dropped off at the Findlay-area campus, located on Bright Road in Findlay. Collection points are in the Nursing Lab and Atrium area.

On Dec. 17, the Student Nursing Association will wrap the donated toys and distribute them as gifts to children in the Blanchard Valley Health System, Wood County Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Tiffin, Lima Memorial Health System, Fremont Memorial Hospital and Fostoria Community Hospital.

More than 615 toys were donated to local hospital children the last seven years.

The Owens Student Nursing Association has a rich and storied history, serving as one of the longest active student organizations at the college. In 2005, Owens expanded its student activities opportunities to include a new Findlay-area campus chapter of the Student Nursing Association. The organization was created for Findlay-area campus nursing and pre-nursing students with the overall mission of providing avenues for individuals to engage in community service activities, as well as serve as a support network for nursing students.

For more information on the Owens Student Nursing Association Toy Drive, call 567-429-3518 or 1-800-GO-OWENS, ext. 3518.

