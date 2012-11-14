Lucas County Coroner: 5 died from carbon monoxide poisoning

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Lucas County Coroner's Office has completed the autopsies of the five people, including three children, who died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in west Toledo.

Autopsy results show all five family members died from carbon monoxide poisoning and there were no signs of trauma. Additionally, it was determined the three kids were not restrained in the car. No other injuries were found.

Results also showed no evidence of drugs to make the children pliant.

Toxicology tests have been ordered but will take six to eight weeks.

The children's mother, Mandy Hayes, filed a report with Sylvania Township Police just hours after seeing her children for the last time Monday.

Sylvania Township Police say it all started at Whiteford Elementary School around 8:20 Monday morning when Mandy Hayes dropped her three children off for school.

At 10 a.m., Hayes says she received a call from the school saying her children did not show up for class. Police say she called them and filed a report, stating she thought her mother, Sandy Ford, may have removed them from school without her permission.

Once police reviewed school security tapes, a statewide alert was issued, which included descriptions of the children, their grandmother and the car she drives. They say they did not issue an Amber Alert because they had no reason to think the children were in any danger. However, they still sent an officer to the grandparents' home on Harvest Lane in west Toledo, but did not receive a response.

Toledo Police say they received a frantic call around 3:15 p.m. from Randy Ford, the children's grandfather, after he suspected something could be wrong with his wife, son, and three grandchildren after he returned to the home to find disturbing notes from all of them.

When police arrived moments later, they say Sandy Ford, 54, and her son, Andy, 32, had barricaded themselves inside the garage and crews had to use a sledge hammer to get inside. On the other side, police say they found an elaborate death trap put together by Ford and her son: two running cars with tubing funneling carbon monoxide into a Honda Civic where the two, Paige Hayes, 10, Logan Hayes, 6, Madalyn Hayes, 5, and three pets were dead.

Funeral services will be at the Dowling Funeral Home located at 7509 New West Road in Sylvania. The building sits on King Road one mile south of Sylvania on the west side. Visitation will be held Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church at 5840 Monroe Street in Sylvania. There will be a wake and reception immediately following at the church.

