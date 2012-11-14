Don't Waste Your Money: Black Friday deals start earlier this year

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

(Toledo News Now) - The most hyped shopping day of the year is next week. But this year, Black Friday sales start long before Friday morning. You may have to start shopping while your family is still celebrating Thanksgiving.

Black Friday - the day after Thanksgiving - is the shopping day for which many of us plan, wait and then stay up all night. This year, it's moving earlier than ever and as a result, you may not have to get in line in the wee hours of the morning.

When Target released its Black Friday ad two weeks before Halloween, many people couldn't believe it. The shopping season is now earlier than ever.

Forget standing in line at 5 a.m. for store openings.

Amazon is running daily Black Friday deals every day through the month of November.

Toys R Us and Sears open at 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Target deals start at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Kmart, once again, is open all day Thanksgiving.

At midnight: Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and Old Navy open, along with Tanger and Premium Outlet Malls.

Babies R Us opens at 5 a.m. Friday

Radio Shack starts its sales at 5:30 a.m. Friday

JCPenney and Bass Pro Shops open at 6 a.m. Friday

From the doesn't that stink file comes buying something on Black Friday and finding it cheaper three days later on Cyber Monday! If you're planning a big electronics purchase, you should check all the online prices first, and pay special attention to Cyber Monday ads. You don't want your great Friday find to be a bad deal Monday morning.

Of course some deals are available only on Black Friday at 5 or 6 a.m. So no matter how many sales start earlier, or during Thanksgiving dinner, some key doorbusters will still require standing in line at 4 a.m.

