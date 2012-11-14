Don't Waste Your Money: Black Friday starts earlier this year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Black Friday deals start earlier this year

Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
(Toledo News Now) - The most hyped shopping day of the year is next week. But this year, Black Friday sales start long before Friday morning. You may have to start shopping while your family is still celebrating Thanksgiving.

Black Friday - the day after Thanksgiving - is the shopping day for which many of us plan, wait and then stay up all night. This year, it's moving earlier than ever and as a result, you may not have to get in line in the wee hours of the morning.

When Target released its Black Friday ad two weeks before Halloween, many people couldn't believe it. The shopping season is now earlier than ever.

Forget standing in line at 5 a.m. for store openings.

  • Amazon is running daily Black Friday deals every day through the month of November.
  • Toys R Us and Sears open at 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
  • Target deals start at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
  • Kmart, once again, is open all day Thanksgiving.
  • At midnight: Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and Old Navy open, along with Tanger and Premium Outlet Malls.
  • Babies R Us opens at 5 a.m. Friday
  • Radio Shack starts its sales at 5:30 a.m. Friday
  • JCPenney and Bass Pro Shops open at 6 a.m. Friday

From the doesn't that stink file comes buying something on Black Friday and finding it cheaper three days later on Cyber Monday! If you're planning a big electronics purchase, you should check all the online prices first, and pay special attention to Cyber Monday ads. You don't want your great Friday find to be a bad deal Monday morning.

Of course some deals are available only on Black Friday at 5 or 6 a.m. So no matter how many sales start earlier, or during Thanksgiving dinner, some key doorbusters will still require standing in line at 4 a.m.

