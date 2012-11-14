Deadline Friday to take TPD exam

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Adding police officers is a top priority in the city's budget next year. It is not too late to apply for someone interested in becoming a police officer.

Friday is the deadline for anyone interested in taking the upcoming civil service exam for Toledo Police. To be eligible to take the exam, a candidate must have a high school diploma or GED certificate. Candidates must also be at least 20 years old, but not older than 35 years, by Dec. 1.

There are a couple of ways in which a candidate can fill out an application.

The department has a temporary office set up at the Fire Administration Building in downtown Toledo, which is open until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will be open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.

Applications are also being accepted online until 4:30 p.m. Friday. A valid e-mail address is required to complete an online application. Those without an e-mail address must complete the application in person.

Earlier this week Mayor Mike Bell announced plans to hire a police academy class of at least 45 recruits next year out of the pool of candidates who pass the test being offered in December. Dan Wagner, head of the Toledo Police Patrolman's Union, is disappointed that number was scaled back by the administration, but hopes even more new officers will be hired in 2013.

"We started his term at about 600 with all the classes. He's been hiring and he's been doing a pretty efficient job continuing to hire classes. We're still below where he was when he came on," said Wagner.

