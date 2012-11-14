ODOT project to shut down Anthony Wayne Bridge for 18 months

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is getting ready for a massive overhaul project that will shut down the Anthony Wayne Bridge for at least 18 months.

The first step is cable inspections on the bridge, which is also known to locals as the high level bridge.

It was built in the 1930s and has crumbling sidewalks. The overhaul will involve re-decking, new sidewalks, structural improvements and work on the piers.



The inspection happens every year, but this time it will determine if ODOT can move forward with the project. Sound testing has already been completed.



A timeline has not been released. ODOT says if the inspection goes well, it wants to begin the work as soon as possible.

The department is also looking for community input. It was community concerns over falling debris from the crumbling sidewalks that sparked the project.

Read more about the project from ODOT.





