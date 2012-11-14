Justin Verlanders' parents to speak in Bedford

BEDFORD, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The parents of Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander will speak in Bedford Wednesday on raising star athletes.

Richard and Kathy Verlander wrote a book titled "Rocks Across the Pond" and will discuss it and do a signing.

It takes place at Bedford High School at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone, although seating is limited.

