Rossford man arrested after sending threatening Facebook messages to police

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Rossford man was arrested after he sent what police call threatening messages to their Facebook page.

Police arrested 27-year-old Justin Eckenrode after they say he sent private messages saying "So I guess it's that time for me...If you come to my house for any reason, you will die" and "What are you waiting for...the death of others? That should be my only curse" to the Rossford Police Facebook page.

Police found a rifle and ammunition inside Eckenrode's home. It is unclear whether he possessed the gun legally.

"Whenever a message is received on Facebook, or any social media site, or even an email, and it uses terms about death or dying, or any kind of physical injuries, or anything like that, it's definitely a message that needs to be taken a lot more seriously than a general message," said Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss.

Police say Eckenrode admitted to drinking alcohol at the time he sent the messages.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.