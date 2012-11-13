Wood County park rangers considering weapons change

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Wood County Parks District is considering changing the firearm issued to rangers. Rangers currently carry shotguns, but Director Neil Munger says they may be better served rifles.

Munger says when rangers have to shoot at animals, a shotgun could pose a safety risk as buckshot could ricochet. Munger says a rifle would be a more accurate, controlled option.

"The head ranger should be able to make that decision, I found they're a very, very professional group of people and I see them every morning," said Dino Brownson, a former Marine who regularly visits the parks.

"Quite frankly if they feel it is justified or necessary to have higher caliber weapons, I don't personally have a problem with it," agreed Julianne Flage, a Wood County Sheriff's Deputy.

Munger says the board is still doing research, and will not include the change in its 2013 budget.

