TPS officials travel to China to expand educational opportunities

Three Toledo Public Schools officials are currently traveling in China as part of the district's foreign language program.

The Chinese language is currently being taught at Old Orchard Elementary in west Toledo as part of a partnership with the Confucius Institute and the University of Toledo.

"The kids they love language they love Chinese language, they're doing very well. I hope I can help them to know more about China, Chinese culture Chinese language," said Tana Bai, a Chinese Language Teacher at Old Orchard.

"I think it helps our kids not just become learners in the United States but also global learners, and that's nice in today's society so we're experiencing giving them different experiences," said Old Orchard Principal Valerie Dreier.

The trip cost Toledo Public Schools $900 per person. The remaining cost was covered by the organizations hosting programs in China as part of the trip.

