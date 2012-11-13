‘Operation Shield’ nets dozens of arrests in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Last weekend, officers from law enforcement agencies around the area teamed up for "Operation Shield" in Bowling Green.

Officers from the Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green State University Police, the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Crimes Against Children Task Force focused on impaired driving and drug activity in Bowling Green.

The operation lasted two days and resulted in 14 felony arrests, 7 of which involved drugs. Thirty one people were arrested on misdemeanor charges. There were also several prostitution related arrests made.

Officers seized 196 grams of crack cocaine, 298 grams of Marijuana and 1,490 Oxycodone pills over the weekend.

Bowling Green Police Chief Brad Conner says Bowling Green is still a safe area, despite the high number of drug arrests.

"I think just some of the pressures being put on in other communities; they're finding other areas they can go to. For the most part Bowling Green, I mean it's a very safe community, we don't have a lot of major crime issues," said Conner.

