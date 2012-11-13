Body identified as missing woman last seen in Sylvania Township

SYLVANIA TWP, OH (Toledo News Now) - A body found in a field near Palmyra Township, Michigan last week has been identified as a woman last seen in Sylvania Township.

Catherine Sackrider, 59, went missing on September 18 after leaving her daughter's home in Sylvania Township to return home to Indiana. Sackrider's daughter called police when she did not make it home.

Last Friday, a farmer working in a field in Palmyra Township discovered a partially decomposed body near a field. The body was identified as Sackrider Tuesday afternoon.

