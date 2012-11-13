Thieves steal tires from several NW OH dealerships

(Toledo News Now) - Car dealerships are losing thousands of dollars, after thieves steal tires from several dealerships across northwest Ohio. Police say the crimes in several locations are likely connected.

Dunn Chevrolet on Dustin Road in Oregon recently had $7,000 worth of tires stolen. The 12 tires were taken off cars and trucks in the lot. It happened during the early morning hours, likely between 3 and 6 a.m.

However, it is not just Oregon that has seen a crime like this.

Genoa Police Chief Bob Bratton says Genoa had 16 tires stolen from pick ups and cars on display, amounting to $16,000. Bratton also says he has heard similar reports from Maumee, Port Clinton and possibly more.

Oregon Police say it appears the suspects drove up to the dealership through a field and had a clear plan.

Anyone with more information about any of these crimes should call the local police.

