433 arrested, $260K in drugs seized in OSHP 'All Out Days'

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted "All Out Days" Thursday through Saturday, resulting in hundreds of arrests and more than $250,000 in drugs seized.

Starting Nov. 8 at midnight ending Nov. 10 at 6 a.m., all sworn officers from all ranks were patrolling Ohio roads in an effort to remove the criminal element. The initiative, which served as a high visibility enforcement effort, also aimed to reduce fatal and injury crashes.

During the enforcement effort, troopers made 119 drug arrests, 33 felony arrests, apprehended 67 wanted individuals, and initiated 82 criminal cases. Additionally, troopers arrested 281 impaired drivers.

During one traffic stop in Ashtabula County Friday, troopers seized 36 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, worth an estimated $230,000. The driver, David Elliot, 63, of Lake Oswego, OR, was incarcerated in the Ashtabula County Jail and charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies.

Less than an hour later, troopers in Wood County seized 1,430 Oxycodone pills, 182 Alprazolam pills and 60 Levetiracetam pills, worth an estimated $31,000 following a traffic stop. The driver, Eddie Lamar Marshall, 41, of Fraser, MI, was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies.

"The Ohio State Highway Patrol has had a renewed emphasis on removing criminals from Ohio's roadways for the past couple years," explained Col. John Born, OSHP superintendent. "The results have been overwhelming. Troopers are removing more drugs and criminals than ever before. These arrests will have a direct impact on Ohio communities."

OSHP's "All Out Day" is a way for troopers to raise awareness about criminal activity and traffic safety. The Patrol plans to have at least one more "All Out Day" before the end of the year.

Drivers are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.

