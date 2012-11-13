Suspect sought in west Toledo aggravated burglary, attempted sexual assault

A composite sketch of a suspect sought in a west Toledo aggravated burglary and attempted sexual assault investigation.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Toledo Police Special Victim Unit is searching for a suspect who is wanted in an aggravated burglary and attempted sexual assault investigation.

The incident occurred Monday at 7:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Custer Drive in west Toledo.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6 feet tall weighing 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on this suspect or incident can call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

