New restaurant planned to go in at the Docks

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A new bistro-style restaurant is being planned at the Docks at the former Admiral's Grill/Navy Bistro location.

On Tuesday, an auction was held for the lease, equipment and liquor licenses. Local businessman, John McQueary, put in a bid totaling $198,000. His son, Jonathan McQueary, is going to run the new yet-to-be-named eatery, and says the goal is opening the restaurant by mid-December.

Jonathan McQueary says he is excited to open the new restaurant.

"We definitely have a great opportunity here at the Docks. We're shooting to be open mid-December so we'll be here for the holidays. We're looking to be more of a bistro-style, steak-house style. The first thing we have to do is get in here and do a lot of cleaning. We have a designer we've been talking to. We're not looking at changing a lot of the feel because it has a great nautical theme right on the water," said Jonathan McQueary.

The new operation will also take over the wine bar and banquet hall areas.

The deal originally included a sub-lease for the space currently occupied by El Vaquero restaurant, but that was removed. The restaurant plans to stay open.

