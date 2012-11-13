Dec. 1 toy drive to benefit Lucas County Children Services

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - For the third consecutive year, Allshred Services will be sponsoring a community shred event in support of Lucas County Children Services' 2012 "Give the Best Gift Ever" holiday gift drive campaign.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, from noon to 3 p.m., Allshred Services will be hosting a community on-site shred event at the Burger King located at 4870 Monroe Street in west Toledo. Allshred will shred up to five boxes or bags of your confidential paper documents for the donation of a new unwrapped toy.

In addition, between Nov. 26 and Dec. 7, businesses and individuals can drop off up to five boxes or bags per person of confidential paper documents to Allshred's Maumee location to be shredded for the donation of a new, unwrapped toy or gift card.

Confidential materials and donations are accepted Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Allshred Services located at 3940 Technology Drive in Maumee. All donations will be delivered to Lucas Country Children Services for their annual holiday toy drive, which benefits local children who are victims of abuse or neglect and are being served by the county child welfare agency.

"Allshred has been involved in several community charities over the years and it is our honor to be a part of the Lucas County Children Services holiday gift drive for the third year," said Tom Huth, Allshred Services senior vice president of operations. "We hope that the community uses this opportunity to safely dispose of their confidential materials at year's end and, at the same time, help children who might not have much to be happy about at this time of year."

Allshred Services is a NAID certified provider of confidential, secure document destruction services and has been in business for more than 20 years. Allshred specializes in designing and implementing efficient, cost-effective data destruction programs. It is the largest, independent shredding company in the country. Diverse destruction capabilities include not only paper products, but also CDs, computer reel tapes, counterfeit clothing, other counterfeit products, contraband, R&D designs, molds and any other material that could be used to cause potential harm to a company or an individual.

