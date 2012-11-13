Cameo Pettaway to be arraigned Tuesday

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Cameo Pettaway is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday on felonious assault charges related to allegations that he beat his girlfriend.

At the time of the arrest on Oct. 14, Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre said Pettaway allegedly beat-up his live-in girlfriend during an argument in their apartment. She called police and Pettaway was arrested. She was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries to her head and eye.

He is scheduled to appear in Lucas County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m.



Pettaway was acquitted in the Springfield Township murders of Johnny Clark and Lisa Straub after a judge dismissed the case for lack of evidence.

