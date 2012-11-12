Students say goodbye to Sylvania’s Central Elementary

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Students and Sylvania's Central Elementary School are saying goodbye to the building in a unique way. Students will be painting the building's walls before it is demolished.

The 83-year-old building will be retired after the holiday break, so art teacher Tina Arndt had an idea.

"I started class with the question, 'how many of you have painted the walls or drawn on the walls when you were little?' I was amazed at how many raised their hands. I said, 'how did that go over at home?' I got mixed reviews. I said, 'here we get to paint the walls.' And some of the classes were cheering," said Arndt.

Parents will get a chance to check out the students' work on December 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.