Mayor Bell headed to China on fourth trade mission

Toledo Mayor Michael P. Bell is preparing for his fourth trade mission to China as Toledo mayor. The trip is a follow up to the Five Lakes Economic Forum held last month in the glass city.

Bell will travel with more than a dozen people, including members of his staff, the Regional Growth Partnership, employees at the University of Toledo as well as local business leaders. Bell says the trip is another important step in marketing Toledo as an investment opportunity for Chinese businesses.

"In Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vegas places like that they're already established there but they normally don't come to cities about 2 to 4 hundred thousand and what I'm doing is marketing we are as good as any other place," said Bell.

Leaders say the Mayor hopes to attract investment in automotive, high-tech glass, advanced manufacturing and bio-tech businesses, as well as others.

