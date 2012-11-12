BG City Council to consider plan to demolish National Guard building

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Bowling Green City Council will soon consider a measure that could green light the demolition of a building that has stood for more than 100 years.

The city's planning commission recommended rezoning a plot of land to allow for the construction of a CVS store at the corner of Wooster Street and North Prospect Street The plan calls for the demolition of the Ohio National Guard building at that intersection, as well as the former Deck Hanneman Funeral Home and two homes on Prospect Street.

Some area residents say they are not happy with the plan.

"These are beautiful old traditional buildings in a neighborhood that has an older character. In Bowling Green, we have lots of modern, commercial buildings that are empty. I think it'd be far better to re-purpose some of those rather than tear down these older traditional structures. It's really going to disrupt that neighborhood. I think there's going to be parking issues and traffic issues and I just think it's the wrong look and the wrong building to put in that area," said Earl Britt.

Bowling Green City Council will consider the measure at a meeting on November 19.

