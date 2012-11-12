Residents concerned about lack of sidewalks near new North Baltimore school

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH (Toledo News Now) - Several community members are voicing concerns about a lack of sidewalks near the new North Baltimore Middle and High School.

The school building, which is located on Rudolph Road, was opened this year. Parents say there are sidewalks directly in front of the school, but not in neighborhoods nearby and on the way to school.

"We finalized what sidewalks we would be installing as part of our project and we knew that we could connect immediately here but the issue seems to be getting near the school campus where there's some disconnect," said Dr. Bob Falkenstein, North Baltimore High School Principal.

Parents say having sidewalks is a safety issue, but that they understand they cannot be constructed over night.

"Even if they put the signs out there to slow down, it would be better than the way things are now," said Norma Lopez, who lives near the school.

The issues will be discussed at a North Baltimore Village Council meeting Tuesday night.

