Napoleon Police make arrest in possible kidnapping case

NAPOLEON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Napoleon Police confirm 27-year-old Giberto Villarreal Jr. has been arrested and 24-year-old Natalie Rose McCoy has been found safe.

They were searching for the two as a possible kidnapping case. Police say both were found in the suspect's Chevy Impala around midnight Tuesday in Paulding County.

McCoy is safe, according to police, and staying with relatives while the investigation continues.



The Stryker Jail and Napoleon Municipal Court confirm Villarreal Jr. is in jail charged, at this point, with aggravated burglary. After appearing in court Tuesday morning, A judge ordered Villarreal cannot have contact with McCoy.

Meanwhile, police say they continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses and that more charges could come.

The case began as a possible standoff for much of the afternoon Monday. The standoff began around noon when dispatchers received a call about a shot fired in one of the mobile homes on Sunnydale Lane in Valley Brook Estates. They believed the alleged suspect barricaded himself inside the mobile home. Around 4 p.m., police made entrance into the home and found no one inside. Around 4:30, they announced the case was now being treated as a possible kidnapping.

Information was released by 6 a.m. Tuesday that Villarreal Jr. had been arrested.



A neighbor's account of the situation



A man who lives near the scene told police he befriended a woman who lived in that mobile home and that told him she was being abused. When the man woke up Monday morning, he heard glass breaking and saw a man and woman wrestling outside. He attempted to help the woman, when he says the man drew a gun. At that time, he ran back to his home and called police.

