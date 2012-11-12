Last day to apply for Toledo police exam is Nov. 16

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The last day to apply for the Dec. 1 city of Toledo Civil Service Exam for a position as a Toledo police officer will be Friday, Nov. 16.

Applicants can apply online by going to the Toledo Police website, or in person at the #1 Fire Station building located at 545 N. Huron St. Members of the recruiting team will be on hand at the fire station starting Nov. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again Nov. 14 through 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who have filled out interest cards but have not yet applied are encouraged to fill out the application either online or in person.

No applications will be accepted after Nov. 16.

Anyone with questions can contact Sgt. Joe Heffernan at 419-245-3217.

