United Way of Greater Toledo seeks tax prep volunteers

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – United Way of Greater Toledo is looking for volunteers – experienced or not – to help with free tax preparation for working families and individuals.

One of the main goals of providing free tax preparation is to help low- to middle-income working families or individuals, claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, along with other tax credits, which put federal tax refund dollars back into the pockets of residents and the local economy.

"It is our pleasure to offer this no-strings-attached, free, tax preparation service to the community," said Jane Moore, interim president & CEO of United Way. "We want to help our neighbors become more financially stable, and this is one of the steps along the path."

United Way is currently looking for dedicated volunteers willing to help these families with their tax preparation.

"This program provides a great service to our community," said Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, one of the chief collaborators. "Volunteering with this program is an impactful way for students, seniors, or anyone who wants to build their resume to also give back."

The Free Tax Preparation Program is made possible each year through a local coalition including United Way of Greater Toledo, Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak, local banks, and more than 30 tax preparation site partners.

This year, the free service is also available in Wood and Ottawa counties and will expand to Perrysburg, Rossford, Oregon, Sylvania, Holland, Bowling Green, Port Clinton, and throughout Toledo.

United Way provides training for all volunteers. No prior experience is needed. It takes about one hour per family and time commitments are flexible.

"It's really important. Last year we did a little over 2,800 tax returns, returning over $3.2 million to the community. So that is rather significant. And we know there are a lot more people that are eligible for the free tax prep," said Moore.

Anyone interested in signing up or learning more, can dial 211 or visit United Way of Greater Toledo.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.