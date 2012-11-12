Bedford High students seek donations for NYC trip

TEMPERANCE, MI (Toledo News Now) - Seven Bedford High School theatre students and six adults will be going on a theatre trip to New York City over Thanksgiving weekend and have decided to make an effort to help individuals affected by Hurricane Sandy.

The group has secured a vehicle to help transport supplies, goods and necessities to the area. They hope to collect money to help with expenses, donations, and supplies.

All donations can be dropped off at Bedford High School between 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 12-16, 19 and 20.

Anyone who would like to mail a check can make it out to "The Supporting Cast" and send it to:

Bedford High School Theatre Arts

8285 Jackman Road

Temperance, MI 48182

Supplies needed:

First Aid/Medicine Items

-Ace bandages

-Advil

-Baby cough medicine

-BAND-AIDs

-Neosporin

-Tylenol

Cleaning/Work Supplies

-Batteries (all sizes)

-Bleach

-Brooms

-Buckets

-Contractor black garbage bags

-Face masks

-Flashlights

-Mops

-Paper towels

-Rain boots

-Rubber gloves

-Work gloves

-Shovels

-Buckets

Food Items

-Apple juice

-Baby formula

-Bottles

-Can openers

-Canned goods, such as tuna, beans, etc.

-Granola bars

-Jars of baby food

-Juice boxes

-Orange juice

-Powdered milk

Miscellaneous Items

-Blankets

-Gift cards (Shop Rite, Wal-Mart, Target, Pet Smart, Home Depot, Lowes, etc.)

-Hand Warmers

-New Pillows

-Permanent Markers

-Ziploc bags (all sizes)

Baby Items

-Baby bottles

-Baby wipes

-Diapers/Pull-ups

Toiletries

-Adult Diapers

-Combs/brushes

-Feminine products

-Hand Sanitizer

-Soap

-Toilet paper

-Toothbrush

-Toothpaste

-Wet Wipes

Pet Products

-Animal food bowls

-Cat food

-Dog food

-Litter/litter boxes/scoops

Clothing

-Bras

-Coats

-Gloves

-Hats

-Hats for babies

-Jackets

-Onesies for babies

-Pajamas

-Ponchos

-Scarves

-New socks

-Sweaters

-Thermals

-New underwear

-Winter boots

For more information, contact Leslie Tucker-Gamble at 419-205-2126 or Mark Smith at 419-304-8119.

