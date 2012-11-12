Dental records to be used to ID body found in Palmyra

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - Dental records will now need to be used to identify a body found in Lenawee County.

A farmer discovered a woman's body next to a barn in Palmyra Township Friday.

Though there are no reports of missing persons in Lenawee County, Sylvania Township authorities are searching for 55-year-old Catherine Sackrider.

Sheriff authorities say an autopsy found no conclusive evidence that the body is that of Sackrider, but added it has not been ruled out.

