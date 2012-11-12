Editorial: Toledo's parks and rec levy poorly conceived

To little surprise, the city of Toledo parks and recreation levy failed. It was doomed by being poorly conceived and even more poorly presented. Voters lacked a compelling reason to say "yes."

If the city administrators really wanted to address the statistical need to hire more than 200 new policemen, then that is what should have been placed before the voters. People get that.

But to offer some convoluted plan to repurpose money, possibly to police and fire needs, was weak and easily dismissed. In a time of a contracting tax base, people tend to spend their money carefully. They have a right to expect the same from their elected officials.

