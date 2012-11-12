Ross College in Sylvania closed, evacuated due to burning smell

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Sylvania Fire Department told officials at Ross College to close the school until maintenance crews can further look into a burning smell in the building.

Located in a shopping plaza, the SFD was called to the school due to a burning smell Monday morning. Firefighters are unable to find a cause, but believe it may be electrical in nature, possibly involving an air conditioning roof unit recently replaced.

Administrators were asked to close the building and evacuate until maintenance crews can arrive.

