Fugitive turns self in to authorities

(Toledo News Now) - Fugitive Ace Mason has turned himself in after learning he was profiled as this week's fugitive of the week.

Mason was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Willoughby Hills Police Department for abduction and felonious assault. It is alleged that Mason abducted and beat up a female acquaintance last month.

