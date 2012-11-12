Penn National presents $200k grant to Rossford departments

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. presented a check for $200,000 to the city of Rossford Monday to help it underwrite personnel costs for the Rossford Police and Fire Departments, in conjunction with the ongoing operations of Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon accepted the grant at Rossford City Council's meeting. Presenting the check on behalf of Penn National were President and COO Tim Wilmott, and General Manager of Hollywood Casino Richard St. Jean.

"This grant reflects our ongoing commitment to being a good corporate citizen in both Toledo and Rossford," said St. Jean. "We know that Hollywood Casino serves as a gateway to downtown Rossford, and this grant fulfills the commitment we made to the city during our successful 2009 ballot initiative, that we would help address the potential increased burden on local fire and police services from the increased visitation to the area."

St. Jean acknowledges the impact - both positive and negative - the casino has on the city of Rossford.

"While the city of Toledo has first-responder responsibility for our casino, and has constructed a new Fire Station nearby, we know that many of our customers choose to travel through Rossford. And while this can have a positive impact on the local Rossford businesses and city hotels, we want to help the city handle increased volume on its roads, which is typical of any major new economic development project," St. Jean said. "As Penn National has experienced in other jurisdictions, we fully anticipate Hollywood Casino will serve as an economic catalyst and a magnet for additional growth and opportunity within both Toledo and Rossford."

The $320 million Hollywood Casino Toledo, which is located on Miami Street just west of Interstate 75, opened May 29. It employs approximately 1,200, with at least 90 percent of the permanent jobs held by residents of the Toledo metropolitan area. The 290,000-square-foot casino includes approximately 2,000 slot machines, 60 table games, a poker room with 20 tables, structured and surface parking, plus food and beverage amenities, including Epic Buffet and an entertainment lounge.

