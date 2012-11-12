Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Pumpkin Caramel Chocolates as seen on Your Morning Saturday by Chef Kelly Wolfe

2 cans sweetened condensed milk

2 T pumpkin pie filling- simmer submerged in water for 4 hours. Let the cans come back to room temperature before opening. Pull tops do not cook evenly.

Fill molds with tempered chocolate (or glazing chocolate). Let sit for 2 minutes, and drain chocolate so there is a thin shell in the mold.

Let chocolate completely set, and fill halfway with pumpkin caramel. A disposable piping bag works best.

Top off with chocolate and let sit for 2 minutes. Scrape off excess chocolate so that the top is smooth.

Wait 30-45 minutes to turn out.

Leave smooth, or brush with luster dust.