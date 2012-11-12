Altercation at Toledo strip club hospitalizes man

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A man is hospitalized after an altercation at a bar that features exotic dancing.



Police say the man was kicked out of Hush Show Girls on Reynolds Road in south Toledo. He then tried to get back into the bar and got into a fight with the bouncer. Investigators say the bouncer punched the man in the face, and the man then fell to the ground, hitting his head.

At last check, police say the man was still unconscious at the hospital.

His identity has not been released.

