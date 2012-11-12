Veterans Day observed Monday

Here is an overall article on the White House blog:http://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2012/11/10/thank-american-heroSend a card through Joining Forceshttp://www.whitehouse.gov/joiningforces/messageSend a card

Here is an overall article on the White House blog:http://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2012/11/10/thank-american-heroSend a card through Joining Forceshttp://www.whitehouse.gov/joiningforces/messageSend a card

Flags around the Veterans Memorial in downtown Toledo. (See It, Snap It, Send It photo submitted by Dan Schmitt)

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Veterans Day is observed Monday, Nov. 12.

There is no mail service and most government buildings are closed.

Many schools are in session including Toledo Public.

The Toledo garbage pick-up schedule does not change for the Veterans Day holiday. However, other communities, such as Bowling Green, are delayed by one day. Check the schedule of your community.







Community events

The University of Toledo will honor the courage, commitment and sacrifice of our nation's veterans and their families next week by hosting the annual Toledo community Veterans Day celebration on Monday and continuing with events every day as part of the national Joining Forces initiative.

View details of the event.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

