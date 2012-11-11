Walbridge vets honored with new monument thanks to local Boy Scout

WALBRIDGE, OH (Toledo News Now) - Veterans Day took on extra special meaning in Walbridge, all because of the efforts of a local Boy Scout.

Penta Career Center student John Horvat wanted to earn his Eagle Scout badge.

"I think Eagle Scouts are very few. Not a lot of people finish scouting but I think those who do will get looked at as a good role model. I want to be a good role model for the rest of the kids in my troop," said John.

So he led his troop in a project that honors all service members.

A granite monument honoring all veterans from all conflicts was dedicated at Veterans Park.

Last year, John began raising money for the monument through charity dinners and silent auctions.

Bricks with the names of local veterans were sold for $50.00 each and placed at the base of the monument.

Sunday, the community came together with patriotic songs, poems and a twenty-one gun salute to dedicate what is now the centerpiece of the park.

"Those are our nation's heroes and that's why I did this project. We wouldn't have the freedom we have without them," said John.

The monument cost $7400.00.

So far, John has raised $6900.00.

He'll earn his Eagle Scout badge once he raises the balance.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.