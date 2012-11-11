2 dead after Henry County accident

NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo NewsNow) – The Henry County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that two people werekilled after a car lost control and off the right side of the road in Napoleon.

The car was headed northon State Route 108 in when the driver lost control. The sheriff says the carwent airborne, and the driver and passenger were both ejected.

Both the driver andpassenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

