Fire station changes ignite passions in North Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - It's still stinging news for some North Toledo residents.

That's why they canvassed their neighborhood with fliers Saturday afternoon promoting a Monday night meeting over changes at Fire Station #3.

They worry it will no longer provide safe, centralized services in the area of Erie and Bush Streets.

"It really is a centerpiece to the neighborhood. It's just not a fire station, it's a relationship that's been built over numerous years," said canvasser Pat Cannon.

Instead, Fire Station #3, which is 85 years old and has a buckling floor, will be renovated.

An additional two truck bays will be built and the current station converted into living quarters.

A new fire station will be built about a mile away near Summit Street and Suder Avenue in Blair Park.

Cost for the two projects is $4.5 million.

Residents feel their voices weren't heard when the new plans were announced by the Bell Administration and approved by the City Council.

"I want them to be able to let them know how important the station is. When a decision is made like this, it has a direct impact on the neighborhood," said Pat Cannon.

Residents know the plan is a done deal.

The Monday meeting can't reverse what's already done.

But they don't want to be ignored when city officials make other critical decisions that impact their neighborhood.

"I think it will be a rallying point, build some momentum in the community that cares and wants to make a difference," said canvasser Lee Campbell.

"This neighborhood has been shut down for way too long. We have lost everything because we as people have refused to speak out," said Kelly Cannon.

The meeting is Monday night at 6:00 at the Friendly Center on North Superior Street.