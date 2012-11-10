Body of woman found in Lenawee County remains unidentified

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) - An autopsy was completed Saturday on the partially decomposed body of a woman found Friday afternoon in rural Lenawee County.

Authorities say the body was discovered by a farmer next to a barn in Palmyra Township.

There are no reports of missing persons in Lenawee County and it was assumed the woman is not from there.

That brought out a detective from the Sylvania Township Police Department.

Township Police have been actively involved in the case of 55 year old Catherine Sackrider who was last seen visiting relatives in the Township on September 18th.

She never returned to her home in Indiana and her vehicle was found abandoned at a park in the city of Sylvania.

Lenawee County Sheriff Jack Welsh says after a coroner's autopsy at Bixby Hospital was completed, there was no conclusive evidence it was Ms. Sackrider.

But he emphasizes it has not been ruled out.

Sheriff Welsh says authorities still need to cross-reference dental records.

That will be done next week.

For now, Sheriff Welsh says the victim remains unidentified.

