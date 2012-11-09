Wauseon looking to expand 'city playground'

WAUSEON, OH (Toledo News Now) - A new attraction in a northwest Ohio community has brought so many people to the area, developers are looking to expand it even more.

It may be unexpected to find a playground and park area have such a positive impact on a community, but people in Wauseon say the Imagination Kingdom has. They even want to make it bigger.

A giant, plastic playground, designed to represent the city, was built off grants and donations from local people and businesses. It cost $230,000 to build and now some in the city are looking for an extra $12,000 to add another section.

Those involved with the project say the playground has brought people to the area who do not normally visit Wauseon, and keeps those who do live in the city to stay, bringing more business to local shops.

"Positive. Longlasting. It's a feel-good thing that you know you're going to benefit your children, your grandchildren and your customers also," explained Gloria Gunn, co-coordinator of the project.

Organizers are encouraging donations. Those who give to the project can have their name engraved in the sidewalk or a picket on the fence.

