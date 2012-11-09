Toledo business offers lice removal service

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A new business is hoping to make big bucks by providing service for a dirty job. It's something a lot of parents experience with their kids and removing the little pests can be a real pain.

It can be embarrassing to admit you or your kids have lice, but once they are found you need somewhere to go. Bernadette's Lice Removal Center is hoping you will choose it to get bug free.

Bernadette's is the only lice removal center in the Toledo area. It is open to children and adults. Employees say their service is necessary because lice have mutated and are becoming resistant to pesticide products commonly used for treatment.

At Bernadette's, the staff uses organic enzyme-based products that are not as harsh on your scalp. You can also buy products to take home with you.

This is the owner's second franchise store. She got the idea to join the removal business when her daughters got lice last summer.

"It's very common. Kids that have clean hair actually get it, and we're just here to help them with the battle because that's what it feels like," said Maureen Shepherd, owner of Bernadette's Lice Removal Center.

Shepherd says a full treatment takes three visits and will cost $85.

