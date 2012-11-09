Body found in field near Palmyra, MI

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) - According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Department, a body was found in a field near Palmyra, Michigan around 1:20 p.m. Friday. The body was found by a farmer working in the field near the intersection of Scott Highway and Station Road.

Police say the body appears to be that of a woman, and is partially decomposed. The Michigan State Police mobile crime lab is on the way to the scene.

"They're going to investigate the scene as far as any trace evidence, examine the body, see if there's anything in the area of the body that might be pertinent to the investigation," said James Anderson, Lenawee County Undersheriff.

The sheriff's department says there are no open missing persons cases involving women in Lenawee County, so it is believed the body was brought in and dumped from outside the area.

