TPD raid: 22 arrested, nearly $375k in drugs, currency seized

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Toledo Police Department conducted a two-day raid and seized more than $250,000 of drugs, 38 firearms and more than $120,000 in U.S. currency. As a result, 22 people were arrested.

Starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday, the TPD conducted a drug trafficking enforcement sweep. During the operation, 14 search warrants were executed throughout the city of Toledo. The raids were carried out by 40 members from units of the Toledo Police Vice Narcotics Unit, Toledo Metro Drug Task Force and TPD SWAT.

The results of the operation are:

-714 grams of marijuana valued at $2,500

-6 marijuana plants valued at $9,600

-21 scheduled I and II pills valued at $425

-suboxone/codeine pharmaceuticals valued at $85

-20 grams of China White heroin valued at $14,000

-1,135 grams of cocaine valued at $227,000

This brings the total value of drugs seized to $253,610. Authorities also seized 17 handguns and 21 long guns, plus $123,951 in U.S. currency.

During the operation, 22 people were arrested: 12 on felonies and 10 on misdemeanors. Those arrested face many charges, including trafficking and narcotics. There were also 20 warrants cleared by arrest.

Police say the recent spike in gang and drug-related shootings in the city spurred the blitz, but intel from people in the community helped make it a success.

