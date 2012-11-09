Kroger launches military recruiting initiative

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Kroger Company has announced a renewed commitment to hiring veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The company is encouraging military veterans seeking employment to visit Honoring Our Heroes online to learn more and find links to apply for a job.

Kroger has joined several major companies in the 100,000 Jobs Mission, with a goal of collectively hiring more than 100,000 transitioning service members and military veterans by 2020.

More than 17,000 veterans have joined Kroger since 2009, and in the Columbus Division, 73 Kroger associates are currently on military leave.

Veteran Jon Hock joined the Marine Corps in 1987, just one year after taking a job with Kroger. He went on leave twice during his eight years of military service, and currently works as retail operations manager for Kroger's Columbus Division.

"Kroger was awesome to work with each time I went on leave," said Hock. "The company was a great fit for me because the principles of leadership I learned in the Marine Corps, and the emphasis on core values like honesty, integrity, respect, inclusion and diversity, are all part of the leadership model at Kroger."

Kroger's Hiring Our Heroes initiative is an extension of the company's Honoring Our Heroes program, which aims to support the military and their families through a variety of in-store and online activities.

Examples of Kroger's multifaceted commitment to the military and their families include:

-Kroger has hired 17,398 veterans since 2009, according to voluntary reporting.

-Kroger attended 15 RecruitMilitary veterans career fairs in 2012 and plans to attend 16 in 2013.

-Since 2010, Kroger has raised more than $5 million to help the United Service Organizations lift the spirits of service members around the world.

In addition to in-store campaigns to support the USO, Kroger makes it easy to support the troops online. By visiting Honoring Our Heroes, customers can volunteer with the USO, make a donation, or write a note to a service member. They also can learn more about the USO and Kroger employees who serve in the armed forces.

Kroger associates recently formed the Kroger Veterans Associate Resource Group, an affinity group that helps fellow veterans connect in the workplace through education, mentoring and networking opportunities.

