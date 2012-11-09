Blissfield Yuletide holiday weekend is here

BLISSFIELD, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The annual Blissfield Yuletide Cheer holiday weekend event will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 11.

The theme this year is "Yule Love Our Local Businesses."

Events take place in downtown Blissfield beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday.





From the Blissfield Main Street Website:

Friday Events

Downtown shops open at 10am. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at 6:30pm on a fire truck, and then light the Community Tree. After the lighting, join Miss River Raisin Festival for cookies and carols at the historic Depot.

Saturday Events

Shops open at 10am. The Craft Show starts at 9am at the Blissfield Elementary School. Stop at the Blissfield Main Street booth to purchase your own downtown Christmas ornament. The A&B Railroad is offering $1 train rides from 11am to 2pm, and the Blissfield Model Railroad Club has an open house showing their 1,500 feet of track for 11 different trains. Feed the reindeer, pet the real alpacas or take your picture with Santa at the Depot between 11am and 4pm. At Victorian Garden, watch artists blowing glass or painting miniatures on silver spoons. Relax in a carriage ride at a pace from yesteryear in a horse-drawn carriage from noon to 5pm.

Sunday Events

Before you start shopping, have breakfast with Santa at Mexibilly's from 9:30am to noon. Or, have a cookie and milk with Santa at Cakes n'Shakes from 1 to 2pm. Carriage rides are available, glass-blowing demonstrations too, and the Blissfield Model Railroad Club is open from 11am to 4pm. At 5pm, the drawings for the three gift baskets happens at the Depot.

Visit any participating business, spend $5 and receive a ticket for one of our three gift baskets. Turn the tickets in at the Blissfield Main Street Welcome Tent. The drawing will be held on Sunday. There is no limit to the amount of times you enter, nor do you need to be present to win a gift basket.

