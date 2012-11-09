Mercy breaks ground for $12M health care facility in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - An official groundbreaking ceremony marked the construction phase of a new health care facility in Wood County.

Officials from Mercy and the city of Perrysburg, along with community members and Perrysburg school students, all came together for this historic groundbreaking. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, Perrysburg and Mercy made their union official.

The Mercy Emergency and Diagnostic Center is a $12.7 million project at the intersection of Route 25 and Eckel Junction Road. The 15,000 square foot emergency room will be staffed with emergency physicians around the clock. An additional 30 to 40 permanent jobs will be added.

The community was chosen because of its 20 percent growth over the last 10 years.

"I think it's a sign that we're doing well here and we work with the business community and they're willing to locate here," said Nelson Evans.

For Perrysburg Township resident Sue Whitmore, the close proximity of an emergency center is reassuring.

"A few years ago, my husband had a heart attack. He survived, but it would have been nice to have something a little closer than where we had to go," explained Whitmore.

Mercy hopes to have the facility up and running by next fall.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.