UT to freeze tuition, offer housing discount

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The University of Toledo is responding to nationwide concerns of the rising cost of higher education. On Friday, it announced a series of aggressive cost-saving measures to keep a college education affordable.



Measures include:

-Free on-campus housing in spring 2013 for all new transfer students who come to UT for the semester beginning Jan. 7, 2013 and transfer 12 or more credit hours. Students also must enroll full-time at UT and take 12 or more credit hours during the spring 2013 semester.

-Freezing all undergraduate tuition and fees for the 2013-2014 academic year, including housing, meal plans and general fees.

-A 25 percent housing discount for current, full-time (12 credit hours or more) freshmen living on campus this year who return to live in the residence halls for the 2013-2014 academic year as sophomores. Students must have earned a 2.5 GPA or higher, plus 24 or more earned credit hours.

"Ever since our tuition freeze guarantee in 2007 that led to a statewide, two-year freeze at public universities for the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 academic years, the University of Toledo has led efforts to keep higher education in Ohio affordable," said UT President Lloyd Jacobs.

Jacobs believes higher education institutions need to keep up with incremental changes and stay relevant to the needs of students and their families.

"We are making transformational moves and those universities that don't, won't exist in the next decade. Change is what students and families are looking for as they choose universities," explained Jacobs.

School officials hope the moves will be a factor in bringing more new students to campus.

"The road to a more successful, professional life is through a college education and it needs to be affordable. And this is one of the ways we're trying to do that," explained Larry Burns, vice president of External Affairs at UT.

UT continues to offer merit and need-based financial aid packages, including a program that uses scholarships to offset out of state charges to enable academically, well-prepared students from Michigan, the ability to attend UT at in-state costs.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.